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Vaudreuil-Dorion Photo Club – April 2026 – Upcoming Event

A Window on Our Perspectives — Photo Exhibition

The Vaudreuil-Dorion Photo Club presents its annual exhibition, “A Window on Our Perspectives,” which will be on display at the Vaudreuil-Dorion Municipal Centre from May 1 to October 30, 2026.

This exhibition showcases the unique perspectives of photographers through a selection of images created by club members. Each work acts as a window onto a personal vision of the world, revealing moments, scenes, and perspectives captured by the lens. The diversity of subjects presented allows visitors to discover different viewpoints and approaches to photography, while inviting them to see their surroundings in a new light.

The public is invited to discover this exhibition and explore these multiple photographic perspectives presented at the Municipal Centre.

 

Location: Vaudreuil-Dorion Municipal Centre, 2000 Émile Bouchard Street

Dates: May 1 to October 30, 2026

You can have more info by clicking here.

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