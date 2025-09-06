Sept. 2025 Competition Updates

Balancing Innovation and Stability – CAPA’s Strategic Response to AI

As software companies continue to introduce AI-generative features on unpredictable timelines, we must maintain ongoing awareness while ensuring photographers receive the information necessary for competitive planning. Our new AI strategy addresses these challenges and is available in both (English) and (French).

We encourage photographers and camera clubs to review this documents during the transition period leading up to the implementation date. Between now and January 1, 2026, CAPA members and camera clubs are encouraged to review this document.

IMPORTANT NOTE – As of January 1, 2026, only images that comply with the new AI Authentication Standards will be accepted into our competitions.

New AI Authentication Standard

Based on recent changes to Adobe Firefly AI algorithm, it has become necessary to implement a new AI Authentication Standard. You are encouraged to review this document here (English) (French).

New Photography Guidelines

To support the new AI Authentication Standard and Content Credentials requirement, we’ve created five AI Pitfalls – Protecting Your Competition Eligibility guidelines for photographers entering our competition. These guidelines clarify which AI features are acceptable in submissions and which are not:

Adobe Photoshop – (English) (French)

Lightroom – (English) (French)

Luminar Neo – (English) (French)

ON1 Photo RAW – (English) (French)

Topaz Labs – (English) (French)

Starting January 1, 2026, all submitted images into our photo competitions must be exported or saved according to the specific guidelines for each application used.

AI Tool Guideline Summary – Permitted vs Flagged Features

Check out this listing if AI tools that are permitted and not permitted in our competitions – (English) (French)

CAPA Competition Policy Update – September 2025

Clarification on the use of large learning models (e.g. ChatGPT, Claude AI, etc…) in analyzing images. View policy update here – (English) (French)

2025 – 2026 Competitions

