Recherche de conférenciers pour CCC2023 – Searching for CCC2023’s speakers

It is with great pleasure that we announce the Canadian Photographic Art Association’s conference, commonly known as the CCC 2023.

The theme of the congress “Beyond the image; seeing differently” allows to explore not only the usual universes, but also the more exploded universes by considering astronomy, passing by the underwater universe, the horizons, until the artificial intelligence in photography.

This biennial conference will take place from August 8 to 11, 2023, in Quebec City, QC, more precisely on the campus of Laval University and photo outings will precede the 3-day event on August 5, 6 and 7 as well as after the event for an additional day on August 12. Laval University is reserving a set of rooms for the entire period.

Indeed, in a concrete way, Lorraine Deslauriers, organizer of the event, proposes a range of photo outings in the beautiful region of the national capital and associations with local organizations will allow us to dig into these less known universes.

In the mornings, the program is spread over three days (August 9, 10 and 11) and will offer three unilingual plenary sessions with simultaneous translation. In the afternoon, parallel periods on different topics will feature a conference in French and then in its English version. We need afternoon presenters. These two sessions are 1 ½ hours each (1-2:30pm and 3-4:30PM) including the periods for questions. Should you have a problem to deliver your conference in both languages, please mention it your proposal.

For the choice of our lecturers, we have given ourselves precise selection criteria: the high standard of the quality of the photography, the dynamism of the person to spread his art, the level of knowledge in the innovative subject, the quality of the rendering.

We would therefore like to launch our invitation to submit your proposals for topics such as the exploration of new universes, astronomy, underwater world, horizons and artificial intelligence or your proposal on the more classic subjects of architectural photography, landscape photography, wildlife photography, but without forgetting any presentation feeding on the photographic technique such as the black and white, the ” High Dynamic Range “, the long exposure, the fast exposure, the ” Low-Key “, the ” High-Key “, the ” Light Painting “, the macro photography, etc.

The commitment, in submitting a conference proposal, includes the submission of the title and abstract of the presentation, ideally with inherent photos, a short biography, a photo of the speaker and the requirements for his/her participation.

Lorraine Deslauriers



CCC 2023 Event Organiser

Quebec Zone Director for CAPA

quebec@capacanada.ca