Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Report

In May, the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia held its Annual Awards Banquet. In addition to presenting winners with the trophies from the End of

Year competitions, two additional awards were given out. Terry Carroll and Wally Hayes were given special recognition for their work in digitizing and archiving founding member Tim Randall’s extensive collection of historical Nova Scotia images. Mervyn Kumar-Misir was also acknowledged for his 50 years of service to the club.

The Photographic Guild held several fieldtrips before breaking for the summer to work on the next season’s program. Members went to Jerry Lawrence Provincial Park and photographed the song birds returning from their spring migration in May. In June, club members explored the Avondale Trail System and the Avon Sky Winery and practiced their macro photography in the lovely gardens of Maria and Laszlo Podor.

PGNS: Report by Joyce Chew (https://www.photoguild.ns.ca)