CAPA Annual General Meeting 2021

Annual General Meeting 2021

Call for Expressions of Interest

CAPA is preparing for the 2021 AGM to be held the summer of 2021, date and location to be confirmed. For 2021 the CAPA Executive positions will be up for election and nominations are open for all positions listed below. Most notably we are adding the position of 2nd Vice-President and Director of Communications. Our current Treasurer will be retiring.

President: The president is the Chief executive Officer and stays tuned to the needs of the Association and its membership as well as the public interest in photography.

Vice-President: Shall direct the General Services of CAPA and stay attuned to the Association’s administrative needs for all major programs not assigned to other divisions.

Vice-President: Assists in the overall duties of the executive and specially provides the interface to the Canadian Camera Conference preparation.

Secretary: Shall prepare an Agenda for all Board meetings and AGM. The Secretary shall collect, and Assemble Directors reports and distribute them with the Agenda to all Board members two weeks in advance. The Secretary shall maintain all communications records and other items as required.

Treasurer: Performs duties required by the laws of Canada under which this Association is incorporated; sign cheques on behalf of this Association, when required; supervise the preparation of an annual budget and oversight of all financial activities.

Director of Communications: The Director of Communications overall responsibility will be to ensure coordination, promotion and consistency of information through all of CAPA’s communication channels, including the Website, Facebook Page, Magazine, Newsletter and Email Communications with CAPA constituents.

If you have an interest in serving on the CAPA Board in any of these positions, contact:

Larry Breitkreutz, FCAPA, Hon. FCAPA

Chair, CAPA Nominating Committee