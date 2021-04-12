The World Photographic Cup 2021 ceremony will be LIVE streamed on Facebook from Rome, Italy, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 19:00, Central European Time. See the amazing images that will earn the bronze, silver and gold medals in all of the six categories of the WPC 2021 competition. They will also announce the top ten teams and of course the nation that will win the World Photographic Cup. Canada has four Top 10 finalists and is eager to see if any of these images will be on the podium.

www.facebook.com/worldphotographiccup/

Go Canada Go!

From Michael Breakey, FCAPA, CCJ