Vernissage du salon « mon pays/my country »

Trois gagnants des prix Olympus annoncés

Après un report initial pour cause d’intempéries, le vernissage du salon « mon pays/my country » a eu lieu au Musée national de la photographie Desjardins à Drummondville le dimanche 19 janvier. L’évènement a attiré de nombreux adeptes de la photographie, heureux de l’occasion de voir réunis à un seul endroit de si éloquents témoignages de la beauté du pays, de ses dix provinces et trois territoires. Cette exposition, une collaboration entre l’ACAP et le Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, a pu aussi compter sur le soutien de la société Olympus qui a généreusement offert des modèles de ses appareils photo comme prix aux trois meilleures photos en montre.

Un jury formé de Yannick Michaud, représentant d’Olympus, Jonathan Hugues Potvin, directeur général du Musée et Rod Trider, président de l’ACAP a évalué les trente-neuf photos pour en déterminer les gagnants. Ceux-ci ont été annoncés à la cérémonie d’ouverture : le premier prix à Michael Winsor (Terre-neuve et Labrador) pour « Magical Moment », le deuxième prix à Hong Zhang (Alberta) pour « Canadian Journey Through Land and History » et le troisième prix à Steve Donnelly (Manitoba) pour « Polar Bear Churchill ». Les photographes primés n’étant pas présents à Drummondville, leurs prix leur seront remis ultérieurement.

Le public pourra visiter le Salon au Musée national de la photographie, situé au 400 rue Hériot, Drummondville Québec (https://www.museedelaphoto.info) jusqu’au 29 mars 2020.

Opening of the Salon “mon pays/my country”

Three winners of Olympus prizes announced

After initially being postponed because of weather, the Salon “mon pays/my country” was officially opened at the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins on Sunday 19 January 2020. The event attracted numerous fans of photography, delighted at the opportunity of seeing united in one place such an eloquent testimonial to the beauty of this country, its ten provinces and three territories. This exhibition, the result of collaboration between CAPA and the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins was also privileged to be able to count on the support of Olympus Corporation who generously donated models of their cameras as prizes for the three best photos on display.

A jury including Yannick Michaud, representing Olympus, Jonathan Hugues Potvin, general manager of the Musée and Rod Trider, president of CAPA, evaluated the thirty-nine photographs to determine the winners. These were announced at the opening ceremony: first prize to Michael Winsor (Newfoundland and Labrador) for “Magical Moment”, second prize to Hong Zhang (Alberta) for “Canadian Journey Through Land and History” and third prize to Steve Donnelly (Manitoba) for “Polar Bear Churchill”. Since the prize winners were not present in Drummondville, their prizes will be presented to them at a later date.

The public can visit the Salon at the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins located at 400, rue Hériot, Drummondville, Québec (https://www.museedelaphoto.info) from now until 29 March 2020.