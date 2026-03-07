Toronto Digital Photography Club – March 2026 News

From the TDPC Programming Committee:
TDPC Newsletter – March 2026 FEATURING:
- Getting started with creative photography by Roger Correia with images from Roger and Luba Citrin
- Annual Auto Show with Katalin (Kat) Lovasi with some tips on creative vision without generative A.I.
- Orchids by Robert Rutkay and Susan MacLean
Read the latest club newsletter here.
Upcoming Online presentation:
Visual Design in Drone Photography with Edwin Martinez
Tuesday, March 17 7:30 PM–9:00 PM EST
Presentation Dynamics of Drone Photography: Seeing things in a different perspective.
Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.
Register by clicking here.
More information on the presenter: