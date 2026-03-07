Subscribe to CAPA News here

Toronto Digital Photography Club – March 2026 News

 

From the TDPC Programming Committee:

TDPC Newsletter – March 2026 FEATURING:

  • Getting started with creative photography by Roger Correia with images from Roger and Luba Citrin
  • Annual Auto Show with Katalin (Kat) Lovasi with some tips on creative vision without generative A.I.
  • Orchids by Robert Rutkay and Susan MacLean

Read the latest club newsletter here.

 

Upcoming Online presentation:

Visual Design in Drone Photography with Edwin Martinez
Tuesday, March 17 7:30 PM–9:00 PM EST 
Presentation Dynamics of Drone Photography: Seeing things in a different perspective.

Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.

Register by clicking here.

 

More information on the presenter:

Introductory video 

Facebook

Instagram 

500px 

Youtube 

Share this post

Latest News

You cannot copy content of this page