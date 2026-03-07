Toronto Digital Photography Club – March 2026 News

From the TDPC Programming Committee:

TDPC Newsletter – March 2026 FEATURING:

Getting started with creative photography by Roger Correia with images from Roger and Luba Citrin

Annual Auto Show with Katalin (Kat) Lovasi with some tips on creative vision without generative A.I.

Orchids by Robert Rutkay and Susan MacLean

Upcoming Online presentation:

Visual Design in Drone Photography with Edwin Martinez

Tuesday, March 17 7:30 PM–9:00 PM EST

Presentation Dynamics of Drone Photography: Seeing things in a different perspective.

Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.

More information on the presenter:

Introductory video

