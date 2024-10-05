Toronto Camera Club – Oct24 – Upcoming Presentation

Tickets for non-Toronto Camera Club members are $15 and the links are all listed in the information below.
Oct. 17th – Todd Murrison – Zoom and In-person – 7:30pm.
Todd Murrison currently lives with his family in Durham Region. Before retiring in 2020, he spent 36 years in advertising as a freelance illustrator working with numerous North American ad agencies.
His specialty was drawing storyboards for TV commercials. In 1998, Todd traded in his markers, pencils and paint brushes and went 100% digital, drawing with a Wacom tablet using Corel Painter and Adobe Photoshop. He is the author of ‘Marker Rendering’ (Walter Foster Publishing, 1994) and was a part-time art instructor at different colleges in Toronto including Ontario College of Art and Design (OCADU), George Brown College, Humber College and the International Academy of Art and Design.
Todd purchased his first DSLR in 2013 and his preferred genres of photography are Photoshop composites, landscape, and architecture photography. His motto is “Trying to see things differently”.
Oct. 26th – Gérard Uféras – Zoom-only – 11:00am.
*Note this is a Saturday.
Gérard Uféras is a French photographer living in Paris, France. He began his photographic journey in 1984 working with the French newspaper Liberation, for which he produced numerous reports and portraits, and which organized his first exhibition.
He participated in the creation of the Vu agency in 1986, and he regularly publishes in the French and international press. In addition to photojournalism and his portrait work he participates in advertising campaigns and pursues personal research projects which are exhibited in many countries.
He published more than sixteen books, and is a recipient of numerous international awards, including World Press Photo Award in 1997.
He has exhibited his work around the world, from Europe to Asia and North America. He counts Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy and many others as his clients and collaborates with numerous publications including, among others, Paris Match, Libération, Le Figaro, and The New York Times.
Oct. 31st – Zeeshan Gul – Zoom and In-person – 7:30pm
Zeeshan’s passion for photography began at a young age and has only grown stronger with time, leading him to explore different corners of the globe in search of unique moments and stories to tell.
He believes in the power of storytelling. Through his images, he hopes to share the diverse and beautiful stories of the world with others, inspiring them to see things in a new light and to appreciate the beauty in the ordinary.