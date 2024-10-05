Toronto Camera Club – Oct24 – Upcoming Presentation

Oct. 26th – Gérard Uféras – Zoom-only – 11:00am.

*Note this is a Saturday.

Gérard Uféras is a French photographer living in Paris, France. He began his photographic journey in 1984 working with the French newspaper Liberation, for which he produced numerous reports and portraits, and which organized his first exhibition.

He participated in the creation of the Vu agency in 1986, and he regularly publishes in the French and international press. In addition to photojournalism and his portrait work he participates in advertising campaigns and pursues personal research projects which are exhibited in many countries.

He published more than sixteen books, and is a recipient of numerous international awards, including World Press Photo Award in 1997.

He has exhibited his work around the world, from Europe to Asia and North America. He counts Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy and many others as his clients and collaborates with numerous publications including, among others, Paris Match, Libération, Le Figaro, and The New York Times.