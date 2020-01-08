MESSAGE IMPORTANT : DES INTEMPÉRIES FORCENT UN REPORT DU VERNISSAGE DU SALON MON PAYS!

Se souciant de la sécurité de tous ceux qui avaient l’intention de se rendre à la cérémonie de vernissage du Salon et considérant les conditions météorologiques annoncées, l’ACAP et le Musée national de la photographie Desjardins ont pris la décision de reporter le vernissage d’une semaine. Le vernissage aura donc lieu le 19 janvier 2020 au Musée, au 400 rue Heriot, Drummondville, Québec J2B 1B3. Nos excuses à tous ceux qui planifiaient assister à l’évènement le 12 et qui doivent revoir leurs déplacements. Nous espérons pouvoir vous accueillir le 19 janvier.

Ouverture imminente du salon « Mon pays/My Country »

Le salon « Mon pays/My Country », organisé conjointement par l’ACAP et le Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, ouvrira ses portes le janvier 2020. Cet évènement, une première collaboration de ce genre entre l’ACAP et le Musée, exposera 39 photographies de membres de l’ACAP, choisies pour représenter les dix provinces et les trois territoires du Canada. Le vernissage, ouvert aux membres individuels et aux membres des clubs membres de l’ACAP, aura lieu le dimanche 19 janvier à 14 h au Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, 400 rue Hériot, Drummondville, Québec.

Voir les images gagnantes du concours ici: https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2020-canada-salon/

IMPORTANT MESSAGE : BAD WEATHER FORCES A DELAY IN THE OPENING OF THE SALON MY COUNTRY!

CAPA and the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, in the interest of safeguarding its members’ security and in view of the poor weather conditions foreseen in the next few days, have decided to delay the opening ceremony of the Salon My Country. The opening will therefore take place on the 19th of January 2020 at the Musée, situated at 400, rue Heriot, Drummondville, Québec J2B 1B3. Our apologies to all those who had planned to attend on the 12th and whose travel arrangements have been perturbed. We hope to see you on 19 January.

Imminent Opening of the Salon “Mon pays/My Country”

The salon “Mon pays/My Country” organized jointly by CAPA and the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, will be open to the public in January 2020. This event, the ﬁrst collaborative effort of this kind between CAPA and the Musée, will showcase 39 photographs by CAPA members, chosen to represent Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories. The opening ceremony, to which all CAPA individual members as well as members of CAPA clubs are invited, will take place on Sunday, 19 January at 2 PM at the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins, 400 rue Hériot, Drummondville, Québec.

View the competition winning images here: https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2020-canada-salon/