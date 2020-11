Only in Canada…the Prince George Photographic Society held a properly distanced outdoor gathering on Saturday November 7 in the fairground parking lot to give out awards to the club members who participated in the CAPA Pacific Zone Challenge. Members brought chairs to form a circle and wore masks. There was bright sun and a stiff wind with freezing temperatures. Some parts of the city had snow overnight but the fairground was clear. Photo provided by club president, Debbie Malm.