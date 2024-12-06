Prairie Zone News for November 2024

This month we’ve had three Clubs join CAPA – Moose Jaw Camera Club, Cochrane Camera Club and St. Albert Photography Club. Welcome to all clubs and club members. It’s great to have you as part of our community! Bob Royer and I had the privilege of joining the St. Albert Photography Club meeting last week. Thanks for the hospitality! I visited with the Regina Camera Club last month as well. Thanks to Larry Easton (a very long time CAPA member) for his time and engaging conversation over coffee.

This month the Prairie Zone sent out a note to some members who are from places that most of us have never heard of. Places like Martensville, SK, Tiger LIly, AB and Oakbank, MB. Canada is a huge country and as part of CAPA, we’re all joined as a nation, by our love of photography. I asked for people’s stories and interests, and some responded. Here are two people’s responses (more submissions are welcome):