Prairie Zone News for November 2024

This month we’ve had three Clubs join CAPA – Moose Jaw Camera Club, Cochrane Camera Club and St. Albert Photography Club. Welcome to all clubs and club members. It’s great to have you as part of our community! Bob Royer and I had the privilege of joining the St. Albert Photography Club meeting last week. Thanks for the hospitality! I visited with the Regina Camera Club last month as well. Thanks to Larry Easton (a very long time CAPA member) for his time and engaging conversation over coffee.
This month the Prairie Zone sent out a note to some members who are from places that most of us have never heard of. Places like Martensville, SK, Tiger LIly, AB and Oakbank, MB. Canada is a huge country and as part of CAPA, we’re all joined as a nation, by our love of photography. I asked for people’s stories and interests, and some responded. Here are two people’s responses (more submissions are welcome):
- My name is Sherrianne Talon and I’m a PPOC accredited Fine Art photographer and instructor at Red River college where I teach professional photography. I live near Oakbank, Manitoba. I love Fine Art nature and landscapes. I’ve been a professional photographer for over 25 years. I lived in Australia for 16 years and ran a photography business where I did portraits, weddings, commercial, photo restorations, fine art, corporate, landscapes and everything in between. Teaching now allows me to concentrate on my first love, fine art landscapes. To be able to create photos of places that evoke feelings of peace and appreciation of nature, is something I am grateful for every day. Four of my favourite images are shown below.
- Wanda Knoss from Rockglen, Saskatchewan. I live in the middle of Saskatchewan close to the Montana border. I ranch with my husband and family. We raise commercial cattle. Saskatchewan is full of inspiration and wonderful ‘scapes so it’s easy to be inspired.
I’ve been at this for some time. I have many interests – landscapes, HDR, macro, flora, still life, abstracts, rusty goodness and lately ICM. I shoot with an older Canon 5D Mk111, Olympus OM-D, and my IPhone Pro Max 16. At one time, I belonged to the Group of Ten photography club out of Assiniboia, SK and the Regina Photography Club. Here are three of my images: