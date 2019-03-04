PhotoLife Contest and Discount

PhotoLife is offering a discount on subscriptions to CAPA members. Click here for more information

Photo Life invites you to submit your images to The World We Live In VIII – Special Edition. For this eighth edition, participants are invited to submit their best images under one theme: Celebrate Life. Whether it’s the people we meet, the exceptional beauty of nature and wildlife, or a simple moment of connection to our surroundings, there are unlimited things to appreciate about life as it unfolds around us. Follow your curiosity, share your photographic talent, show us your vision of the world we live in, and celebrate life with us!

Three cash prizes—1st place ($1000), 2nd place ($600) and 3rd place ($300)—and honourable mentions

International press coverage in Photo Life and Photo Solution magazines

A selection of the most outstanding images exhibited in the 15 Simons stores across Canada

Selected prints featured for sale on Fabrique 1840

Selected prints featured for sale on Fabrique 1840 Images judged by a jury that will include prominent professionals in the photography industry

Deadline: March 24, 2019

For more information, click here