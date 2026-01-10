Jan. 2026 Competition Updates

Effective January 1, 2026 – New AI Editing Criteria & Authentication Standards
All competition entries must now meet our updated Editing Criteria requirements.
These standards are designed to maintain the integrity of CAPA competitions by prohibiting the use AI-generative technology and ensuring that only authentic photographic images are accepted.
Full details are available by clicking here
Pre-Screening Process:
Our pre-screening committee will review all submitted images to verify that camera and editing details are present in the image metadata. Only images containing the required metadata will advance to judging.
When metadata is incomplete or missing, the pre-screening committee will contact photographers directly with instructions on how to properly save and resubmit their images with the necessary information.
Resources for Clubs and Photographers:
To assist photographers and camera club coordinators with compliance, we have developed CAPA Club Compliance
Full details are available here: (English) (French)
On December 11, 2025, CAPA and the North Shore Photographic Society co-hosted a YouTube session titled “AI & the New CAPA Competition Rules,” where I presented an overview of the updated authentication standards.
You can view this Youtube video by clicking here
Updated AI Summary – Safe & Flagged (Prohibited) AI Tools
This webpage now includes details on the following post processing applications:
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2026
- Affinity Photo
- Aiarty
- Capture One
- Freepik
- Foto
- GIMP
- Lightroom
- Luminar Neo
- ON1 Photo Raw
- Photoshop – Version 27.2
- Picmonkey
- Snapseed
- Topaz Labs
- Windows Photo
Clarification on Lightroom/Photoshop Presets
Updated – CAPA Eligibility Criteria: NEW – Previously Awarded Image
An image, or substantially the same image, that has previously received a CAPA Award (medal, medal certificate, merit award, or honourable mention) in any CAPA competition or salon is ineligible for entry into any future CAPA competition or salon. This restriction applies across all competition categories and types.
2025 Monochrome Competition
- Club winning images – view webpage by clicking here
- Individual winning images – view webpage by clicking here
2026 Competitions Now Open For Uploading
- Ontario Zone (closes midnight Jan 15, 2026) – view webpage by clicking here
- Fine Art (closes midnight Jan 30, 2026) – view webpage by clicking here
- Quebec Zone (closes midnight Feb 15, 2026) – view webpage by clicking here
- Inspirations Colour (closes midnight Feb 28, 2026) – view webpage by clicking here
- Atlantic Zone (closes midnight Mar 15, 2026) – view webpage by clicking here
- Prairie Zone – (closes midnight March 30, 2026) view webpage by clicking here