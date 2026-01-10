Jan. 2026 Competition Updates

Effective January 1, 2026 – New AI Editing Criteria & Authentication Standards

All competition entries must now meet our updated Editing Criteria requirements.

These standards are designed to maintain the integrity of CAPA competitions by prohibiting the use AI-generative technology and ensuring that only authentic photographic images are accepted.

Full details are available by clicking here

Pre-Screening Process:

Our pre-screening committee will review all submitted images to verify that camera and editing details are present in the image metadata. Only images containing the required metadata will advance to judging.

When metadata is incomplete or missing, the pre-screening committee will contact photographers directly with instructions on how to properly save and resubmit their images with the necessary information.

Resources for Clubs and Photographers:

To assist photographers and camera club coordinators with compliance, we have developed CAPA Club Compliance

Full details are available here: (English) (French)

On December 11, 2025, CAPA and the North Shore Photographic Society co-hosted a YouTube session titled “AI & the New CAPA Competition Rules,” where I presented an overview of the updated authentication standards.

You can view this Youtube video by clicking here

Updated AI Summary – Safe & Flagged (Prohibited) AI Tools

This webpage now includes details on the following post processing applications:

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2026

Affinity Photo

Aiarty

Capture One

Freepik

Foto

GIMP

Lightroom

Luminar Neo

ON1 Photo Raw

Photoshop – Version 27.2

Picmonkey

Snapseed

Topaz Labs

Windows Photo

Clarification on Lightroom/Photoshop Presets

Regular presets are fully compliant with our standards. They’re saved combinations of development adjustments (exposure, contrast, color grading, etc.) that modify existing pixel values. Whether a photographer moves the sliders manually or applies a preset that moves them automatically, the result is identical – no pixels are added, removed, or generated.

Use of Presets In Post Processing

Lightroom and Photoshop presets are permitted in our competitions as they adjust existing pixels rather than generating content. See CAPA Eligibility Criteria for complete details.

Updated – CAPA Eligibility Criteria: NEW – Previously Awarded Image

An image, or substantially the same image, that has previously received a CAPA Award (medal, medal certificate, merit award, or honourable mention) in any CAPA competition or salon is ineligible for entry into any future CAPA competition or salon. This restriction applies across all competition categories and types.

2025 Monochrome Competition

2026 Competitions Now Open For Uploading