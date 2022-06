Festival de la photographie du Domaine Joly-De Lotbinière Photography Festival

Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June 2022

Sponsored by the Society for the Promotion of Photography of Quebec (SPPQ)

Guest of honor on Saturday June 18: Ms. Linda Rutenberg

Guest of honor on Sunday June 19: Ms. Sophie Thibault

The Festival is a wonderful place to be inspired, to meet people and exchange ideas, with learning opportunities for all photography enthusiasts.

During the 2 days of festivities, activities will include outdoor and indoor exhibitions, guided tours, workshops on landscape, portrait, and macro photography, as well as talks given by talented and renowned photographers.

This event brings together artists and experts on various topics creating a community of contemporary photographers. The mission of the Festival is to encourage participation in the creation of photographic images and to engage photographers and the public in a dialogue about photography, its past, its present and its future. Like photography itself, this Festival is aimed at a wide audience, including beginners and experienced image makers, as well as photographers of all ages and backgrounds and all levels of interest.

The main activities of the Festival take place in outdoor tents. We plan to offer participants a total of 7 conferences, 9 photo workshops, 4 guided tours as well as photo exhibitions in the Maison de Pointe Platon (former Manor) nd outside.

We’re inviting to the Festival exhibitors, members of the SPPQ, professional photographers, members of photo clubs, and businesses related to photographic technology. It should be noted that ACAP will be present to share information answer questions.

A multi-themed photo contest and door prizes will also be available.

The SPPQ is sponsoring the event.

You can find out more by visiting the following link (French): https://www.domainejoly.com/en/events-details/2022/06/18/festival-photo-du-domaine-joly-de-lotbiniere-en-collaboration-avec-gosselin-photo/