February 2025 Competition Updates

Strategy To Address Generative AI in Photography

We have documented our current strategy on addressing Generative AI through keeping pace with technological advancements and education photographers on what artificial intelligence is accepted in our photo competitions.

You can review this document here – (English) (French)

February 1, 2025 – CAPA Stance on Artificial Intelligence in Photo Competitions

This document has been updated to include the most current details regarding about what artificial intelligence features are approved in photo competitions and what are not.

You view this document here – (English) (French)

2025 Ontario Zone Competition

2025 Photojournalism Competition

This competition is now open for the uploading of images.

You are strongly encouraged to review the competition details before uploading your images into the competition details and ensure your submitted images fall within one of the noted themes. Competition closes on March 15, 2025 (midnight). You can view this competition webpage here.

2025 Curves and Lines Competition

Competition is also now open for the uploading of images.

Prior to uploading any images into this competition, it is recommended that review the competition details and ensure your submitted images fall within one of the noted themes. Competition closes on March 30, 2024 (midnight). You can view this competition webpage here.