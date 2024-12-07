Education Dec.2024 Update

The “Elevating Your Photography” is an educational presentation that is aimed at small to medium sized CAPA photography clubs. Its origins came from discussions of the CAPA Education Committee early in 2024. It was first delivered to the Cowichan Valley Photo Club in late April of this

year.



The presentation takes a fresh at how to improve one’s photography by concentrating on Composition and creating images that engage with the viewer. It avoids looking at composition, as an application of the “Rules of Composition”. In fact demonstrates that many of the great photographers (both current and in the past) feel that a rule-based approach is counter-productive and does not result in strong images. Several common rules are debunked in the presentation. Considerable time is spent on that most challenging aspect of photography’ creating images that the viewer develops a strong connection with. The presentation is filled with many images from Manfred Mueller’s collection of works.



To date, this hour-long presentation has been shown to nine different photography clubs (two in person and seven via video conference) from

coast to coast. The reaction to these presentations has been overwhelmingly positive and we want to thank the CAPA clubs that have taken advantage of the offering.



We look forward to developing more content in the future.



Kind regards,

Dan Sigouin on behalf of the Education Committee.