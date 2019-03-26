Distinguished Service Award for Fred Chapman

CAPA will be presenting a posthumous Distinguished Service Award to Fred at the gathering on May 18. The award is secondary to the primary goal of giving appropriate recognition to a great photographer and inspiring teacher and leader.

FRED CHAPMAN

May 17,1923 – April 16, 2018

Friend, Artist, Teacher, Craftsman

Lover of Nature

Photographer

Fred’s first love was the outdoors. Nature with its inherent patterns, colours and mysteries were his earliest inspirations. Throughout his life, he expressed this love in his images, shared his enthusiasm with others, and contributed to the development of photography in Canada.

In 1970, Fred organized the Burnaby Camera Club – now Burnaby Photographic Society. He was a member of the Burnaby Arts Council, the Photographic Council of BC, the fledgling NAPA now CAPA and a long time member of Western Photographic Circle. Fred was Pacific Zone Director for NAPA thru the 80’s and was instrumental in instigating field trips, workshops, and print shows across BC, culminating with a multi year run of the “BC PHOTOGRAPHERS” annual show at Robson Square. Fred toured BC with his two projector instructional slide sets and led the NAPA Camera Canada College 86. Well into his 80s, he initiated a BPS Photo Friday group.

Fred started with B&W printing and moved on to Cibachrome colour printing. At 84 he got his first digital camera and computer. PhotoShop opened a new world of opportunities. Fred exhibited his work at Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond galleries as well as farther afield.

Fred made people laugh, he made people think, and he made people care. From his first young protege in 1973 to the last years of his long life, learning, teaching and mentoring were always more important than a box full of ribbons.

This modified quote from Pericles seems to sum up Fred’s enduring influence:

“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments

(or recorded in sliver, cibachrome and ink jet)

But what is woven into the lives of others”

PLEASE JOIN FRED’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS AT A “REMEMBERING FRED GATHERING”

On May 18 2019 in Burnaby, BC from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Program starts at 1:00 pm

Please RSVP by April 20 with number of attendees to: fredchap@shaw.ca

Reply early, we may have to limit guests.

Whether you are able to join us or not, if you have a memory of Fred that you would like to share, please email us by May 4.