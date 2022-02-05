Subscribe to CAPA News here

Competition Results. Celebration of Nature Photography 2021. Lions Gate Camera Club.

The Lions Gate Camera Club hosted their Annual Nature Photography Competition again in late 2021. There were 20 BC and Yukon clubs participating. Judges were experienced wildlife photographers; Ann Alimi FCAPA from Ontario; and Professional Photographers Kerri Martin from Alberta and Frank Pali from BC. The Best In Show image was won by Leah Gray, with the Comox Valley Photographic Society. Leah’s image received a maximum of 30 points from the judges.

See all the Competition Results (PDF) by clicking here

