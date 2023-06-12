Central Alberta Photographic Society June Update

Spring Competition and Photographer of the Year

CAPS held their Spring Competition in mid-May; there were many excellent photographs – too many to list here – and we enjoyed a potluck dinner and lots of comradeship. Congratulations to Mel Bolin, our Photographer of the Year! Her keen eye and technical skill produce consistently great images and the award is well deserved.

Red Deer Corridor Gallery

If you happen to be in Red Deer, check out the Corridor Gallery in the lower level of the Recreation Centre for images by some of our members. The theme put forth by the City of Red Deer is ‘Action’ – come and take a look! The photos will be on display until mid-July.

Volunteering

CAPS continues to support the community by providing volunteer photographers for numerous events; current events included the Children’s Festival (hosted by Family Services of Central Alberta) and graduation portraits for the Red Deer Air Cadet League.

Club Outings

Photographic outings organised by the Club are a wonderful source of inspiration and provide a great experience for all involved. The first summertime outing was at the Ellis Bird Farm, where bluebirds nest in abundance and provided fantastic photo opportunities. Other outings are currently being planned.