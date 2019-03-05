CCC2019 and the Calgary Stampede

“It’s not a coincidence that CCC2019 is happening just after the world famous Calgary Stampede. What better way to start off the conference than coming for the last weekend of the Stampede to wander around the fair grounds, take in the rodeo and chucks, enjoy the First Nations Pow Wow and blacksmith competition and many other exciting events.

The Stampede is a fantastic place to be entertained, eat mini-donuts or something more adventurous (think crickets and prairie oysters) and to shoot thousands of images. And if you still have some energy, stick around after dark to capture stunning night shots of the colourful carnival rides and the finale fireworks. Come experience the Stampede and see why it’s a bucket list destination for visitors from around the world.”