CAPA is a supporting organization of the World Photographic Cup. For the last 7 years, the “Olympics” of Photography, the World Photographic Cup (WPC), has been held over a 4-month period in various locations around the world. Over 40 countries vie for a spot on the podium. The best way to find out more about the WPC is to visit their website here http://www.worldphotographiccup.org/about/

WPC Team Canada 2021. 18 images. 6 categories. 1 team.

Do you have what it takes to be on that team? The best way to find out more about WPC Team Canada 2021 is to visit their website here http://worldphotographiccup.ca/

You may submit on August 1, 2020 (deadline to submit Aug 31)