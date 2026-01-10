World Photographic Cup 2026 – Canada has 7 images Top 10 in the World

Team Canada is proud to have 7 images in the World Top 10. These images are now up for medals at this year’s World Photographic Cup (WPC). The photographers of these exceptional images will travel to Iceland April 25th to represent Canada at the 2026 World Photographic Cup awards ceremony.

“This achievement reinforces what we already know—Canada is home to extraordinary creative talent. We are proud to share this moment as a team, united by camaraderie, passion, and the journey to the podium in Iceland.” Jillian Chateauneuf, WPC Team Canada Co-captain

Please congratulate the following Canadian photographers:

Manpreet Sokhi – Burnaby BC, Category: Portrait Illustrative

Andrew Hiorth – Vaughan ON, Category: Portrait Natural

Andrew Hiorth – Vaughan ON, Category: Wedding Open

Rabih Madi- Laval, QC Category: Wedding Open

Geoff Gabriel – Toronto, ON Category: Reportage/Photojournalism

Jacquie Matechuk – Cochrane, AB Category: Nature Wildlife

Michelle Valberg – Ottawa, ON Category: Nature Wildlife

Michelle’s image also earned the WPC Best of Nation award for the highest scoring Canadian image

