World Photographic Cup 2026 – Canada has 7 images Top 10 in the World

Team Canada is proud to have 7 images in the World Top 10. These images are now up for medals at this year’s World Photographic Cup (WPC). The photographers of these exceptional images will travel to Iceland April 25th to represent Canada at the 2026 World Photographic Cup awards ceremony.
“This achievement reinforces what we already know—Canada is home to extraordinary creative talent. We are proud to share this moment as a team, united by camaraderie, passion, and the journey to the podium in Iceland.” Jillian Chateauneuf, WPC Team Canada Co-captain
Please congratulate the following Canadian photographers:
Manpreet Sokhi – Burnaby BC, Category: Portrait Illustrative
Andrew Hiorth – Vaughan ON, Category: Portrait Natural
Andrew Hiorth – Vaughan ON, Category: Wedding Open
Rabih Madi- Laval, QC Category: Wedding Open
Geoff Gabriel – Toronto, ON Category: Reportage/Photojournalism
Jacquie Matechuk – Cochrane, AB Category: Nature Wildlife
Michelle Valberg – Ottawa, ON Category: Nature Wildlife
Michelle’s image also earned the WPC Best of Nation award for the highest scoring Canadian image
Read more by clicking here