Surrey Photography Club is planning on meeting in person by February or March, for those who wish to do so.

On Feb 14 @ 7pm PST, we will be hosting Doug Dorsett via Zoom.

He will be talking about B&W urban photography and post processing.

Feb 28 @ 7pm PST, we are hosting Monique Campbell on Street Photography for beginners and the experienced.

All Guests are free, compliments of The City Of Surrey.

To get an Invite, please email info@surreyphotographyclub.com