Toronto Digital Photography Club – Feb 2026 News

From the TDPC Programming Committee:

TDPC Newsletter – February 2026 FEATURING:

Winter Photography of Frozen Soap Bubbles by Robert Rutkay, TDPC President

Photographing Snowflakes by Lance Gitter, Hon. Lifetime Member (TDPC), President of the RHCC

Upcoming Online presentation:

Kas Stone – Making Meaningful Photographs

Tuesday, February 17 7:30 PM–9:00 PM EST

Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.

In case you missed it, the January issue featured members’ reflections and images of the late Frank Gehry’s architecture. Download the PDF.