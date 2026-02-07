Toronto Digital Photography Club – Feb 2026 News

From the TDPC Programming Committee:
TDPC Newsletter – February 2026 FEATURING:
- Winter Photography of Frozen Soap Bubbles by Robert Rutkay, TDPC President
- Photographing Snowflakes by Lance Gitter, Hon. Lifetime Member (TDPC), President of the RHCC
Read the latest club newsletter here.
Upcoming Online presentation:
Kas Stone – Making Meaningful Photographs
Tuesday, February 17 7:30 PM–9:00 PM EST
Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.
Register by clicking here.
In case you missed it, the January issue featured members’ reflections and images of the late Frank Gehry’s architecture. Download the PDF.