Toronto Camera Club Salon a Success

Congratulations to the Toronto Camera Club on the running of their 125th Annual International Salon. With over 6000 images & prints from over 40 countries the salon exemplifies international photography at it’s best.

Lily Markovic and her dedicated team of volunteers should be proud of the work they have done in running this prestigious international salon. CAPA has promoted the salon for many years and was well represented with 7 of the 10 Judges being CAPA members.

We look forward to working with the TCC Salon in the future to help promote the photographic arts.

The Toronto Camera Club is a long time CAPA member club, first joining CAPA in 1996.