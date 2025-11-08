Toronto Camera Club – Nov 2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Nov. 13, 7:30pm – Shelley Niro

The Wild Ones and the Colonized: Shelley Niro is a member of the Turtle Clan, Bay of Quinte Mohawk Six Nations Grand River Reserve.

Niro is a practising artist, concentrating on painting, photography, and film.

Niro was the inaugural recipient of the Aboriginal Arts Award presented through the Ontario Arts Council in 2012. In 2017, Niro received the Governor General’s Award for The Arts, The Scotiabank Photography Award, and the Hnatyshyn Foundation Reveal Award. In 2022, Niro was presented with the Paul de Hueck and Norman Walford Career Achievement Award from the Ontario Arts Foundation.

Niro is an honorary elder in the Indigenous Curatorial Collective.

