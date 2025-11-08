Toronto Camera Club – Nov 2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Tickets for non-Toronto Camera Club members are $15 and the links are all listed in the information below.
Nov. 13, 7:30pm – Shelley Niro
The Wild Ones and the Colonized: Shelley Niro is a member of the Turtle Clan, Bay of Quinte Mohawk Six Nations Grand River Reserve.
Niro is a practising artist, concentrating on painting, photography, and film.
Niro was the inaugural recipient of the Aboriginal Arts Award presented through the Ontario Arts Council in 2012. In 2017, Niro received the Governor General’s Award for The Arts, The Scotiabank Photography Award, and the Hnatyshyn Foundation Reveal Award. In 2022, Niro was presented with the Paul de Hueck and Norman Walford Career Achievement Award from the Ontario Arts Foundation.
Niro is an honorary elder in the Indigenous Curatorial Collective.
Nov. 20, 7:30pm – Peter Andrew Lusztyk
Photography as an Ancient Art Form and the Role of Photography in the Age of Artificial Intelligence:
Peter is a Toronto based freelance photographer whose goal is to turn ordinary or overlooked things into something that causes the viewer to pause and examine the inherent beauty of them. He counts The Atlantic, CTV News, Esquire Magazine, Globe and Mail, Le Monde, The National Geographic, Politico, The Royal Canadian Geographic Society and Wired Magazine among his many editorial clients.
He holds several awards, including AACE Applied Arts Photographer of the Year 2013, Applied Arts Annual Award 2017 and Magenta Foundation Emerging Photographer Award 2016. Apart from his editorial and commercial work, Peter teaches photography at Sheridan College
