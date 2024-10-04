Subscribe to CAPA News here

A question often asked is how does CAPA ensure consistency in judging?

The CAPA Judging Program is designed to provide training and ongoing monitoring to ensure a high standard in our judging process.

This can’t be done without the help of CAPA’s competition team. Sheldon Boles, Director of Competitions, works closely with Bill Hall, Director of the Judging Program to provide tools for judges to self-evaluate after each time they judge a CAPA competition.

This also allows the Director of the Judging Program to see anomalies that can identify coaching and training needs. To learn more, see the article Judging Process for CAPA Competitions found on CAPA’s website under the Judging tab.

You can also read more info by clicking here

 

 

Bill Hall 
judgingdirector@capaccanada.ca

 

