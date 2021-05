Team Canada wins third place in WPC

Canada climbs to their first podium finish at the World Photographic Cup.

Team Canada gathered virtually to watch, cheer and celebrate together. United, we accomplished something never before achieved, a 3rd place podium finish for Canada against the absolute best from 38 nations around the world.

Points were awarded to each country based on each top 10 placement and the medals won by their photographers. The success of these four photographers secured Canada 3rd place in the World Photographic Cup team competition.

Silver, Commercial – Louis-Philippe Provost, Gatineau, QC

Bronze, Commercial – Jacquie Matechuk, Cochrane, AB

6 th Place, Portrait – Ammara Sadiq, Spruce Grove, AB

Place, Portrait – Ammara Sadiq, Spruce Grove, AB 9th Place, Portrait – Stephanie Lachance, Chambly, QC

To learn more about the motivation and stories behind these internationally acclaimed images, and the entire 2021 Team Canada submission, please visit:

https://wpcteamcanada.com/2021-canada-places-3rd-with-2-medals/