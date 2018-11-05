Sunshine Coast News

The newly formed Sunshine Coast Region for CAPA is located on the beautiful and photogenic West Coast of British Columbia. It consists of a club called the Sunshine Coast Shutterbugz. The club has just started its fifth year of operation and has a small, established core membership on which to build. Phil Cunnington leads this group of near novice to very accomplished and artistic photographers.

The club keeps busy with field trips and outings; themed photo assignments, followed up with review sessions; workshops; guest speakers and presentations by their own members. They have creative ways of getting exposure and increasing their membership, one of which is showing their photography at the local movie theatre just before the movies start.

Club member Colin Horabin will be making a presentation at the Nov 20 club meeting. Colin will focus primarily on the photographic issues and techniques used to capture his eagle images used in his slide show “The Plastic Planet” (shown at the Northwest Photofest in Kitimat) and a brief overview of preparing his slide show. Colin will also discuss how other passionate photographers can work on other such projects.

The club meets in Wilson Creek on the 1st and 3rd Tues of every month at 7 pm (except July and August).

To learn more about this club, visit www.SCShutterbugz.webs.com.

Having recently moved to the Sunshine Coast, I am looking forward to being a part of this very artistic group of photographers and provide CAPA support for this growing club and assist them in getting the most from their CAPA involvement.

Janet Slater

Sunshine Coast District Representative

Canadian Association for Photographic Art