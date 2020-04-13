Staying Connected during Covid-19

Read more

It’s a private Facebook site, so this means we have good control on who can post (i.e. keeps the trolls out). A topic is put up at the beginning of the week and people (abiding by all the local restrictions on getting out and physical distancing) create, process and post their images. The topic is communicated through both the Club’s email list server and the Club’s Facebook page.

The Nature group at the club is looking at doing something similar; backyard nature outings that comply with nature rules, i.e. avoiding the “hand of man”. This initiative is still in startup phase.

Our meeting facility was shut down between when we did the judging on one of our monthly competitions and when we were going to have the judges review the images at the next weekly club meeting. Our tech people are setting up the infrastructure to get all three judges to comment on the images remotely and will be streaming the event to the club members. We are looking at recording the proceedings so that members can stream this in the comfort of our homes. This should take place in another couple of weeks. We are also looking at running our final competition this way; remote judging with judges commentary to follow. This is planned for mid-May. We run mixed digital and print competitions, but unfortunately this last event will be digital only.

We run a monthly photo critiquing program where people bring in their images and members of the group critique each other’s work. We are looking at using the same infrastructure as the remote judging platform to enable this; again, something that we hope to get running in May.

A bit more hazy, but also under consideration is to offer seminars using web meeting platforms like WebEx and Zoom. We have asked some of our regular instructors to think about how to implement this type of program. We have not determined a startup date for this yet

Once these activities are up and running, we are going to look at uptake and participation to see what else we can offer club members. Ultimately, we are looking at ways to keep RA Photo Club members engaged during this crisis so that they want to come back when the situation normalizes.

Regards (and keep safe!)

Manfred Mueller, RA Photo Club Chair