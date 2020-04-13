Staying Connected during Covid-19

During these trying times we know that as Canadians we will work through this and become stronger as a community. But as we have come to realize, the next few months will not be ‘business as usual’, especially for photography clubs and other groups that meet regularly.
Is your club doing something special or developing plans to stay connected with your members? Here are some of your answers:
Victoria Camera Club:
One of our Victoria Camera Club members, initiated a new website forum for all members. Lorna Shaw’s idea is called the Distraction Project to run weekly during the Covid 19 events.
The Darkroom Group:
We are keeping in touch through Zoom.
Thanks. Judy
Club photo Impression
Abbotsford Photo Arts Club
Well we had an executive meeting in March via Zoom but that’s about it so far.
Chung Ai Photographic Society
We do our meeting by WhatApp and we also WeChat for our club menbers. It works out very well. Thank you very much,
James Yip
RA Photo Club
As soon as the COVID-19 lock-down hit, one of the club leaders suggested that we implement a weekly themed challenge on the Club’s Facebook page.
Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia
I hope you are well and taking some time for yourselves as we all adjust to working from home as well as social distancing.
Lions Gate Camera Club
The Community Centre where we meet is closed until the end of June. Our Club year usually ends in late June.
During COVID-19 situation we are doing everything remotely by internet.
Hamilton Camera Club
Hamilton Club has been trying out new ways to keep members connected by having a date set for a webinar with Matt Kloskowski. A number of other clubs have also done this for their members.
Port Franks Camera Club
Vernon Camera Club
The President and entire executive of the Vernon Camera Club is working well and making important contributions to keep the club active during this difficult time.
Foothills Camera Club Calgary
COVID-19 CAPA Summary
Meetings:
All regular twice monthly meetings are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 year. These will not be replaced by virtual meetings.
The Chinese Canadian Photographic Society Of Toronto
These are very unusual times. We did not expect or prepare for it. But we have to adapt.