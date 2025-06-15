Speakers Series – Sept. 2025 – Chad Tobin

English presentation : Sept. 17, 2025



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Did You Just Take My Photo? (Rethinking The Rules of Street Photography)

Summary:

Street photography is hard. Doing street photography well is even harder. Understanding what makes a good street photograph involves developing a palette for the genre by studying people who do it well. We will explore different rules, laws, and methods that go beyond the concept of simply taking a picture of strangers walking in the street and converting the image to grayscale. Street photography is an incredible visual lottery that hooks you the first moment something in your image works. Golfers talk about the feeling they get when they make their first connection with the ball, and how that one shot has them coming back for more. I see a strong comparison to street photography because it is something that has to be practiced repeatedly and meets with more failure than return.

