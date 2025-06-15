Speakers Series – Sept. 2025 – Chad Tobin

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Chad Tobin
English presentation : Sept. 17, 2025
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: Did You Just Take My Photo? (Rethinking The Rules of Street Photography)
Summary:
Street photography is hard. Doing street photography well is even harder. Understanding what makes a good street photograph involves developing a palette for the genre by studying people who do it well. We will explore different rules, laws, and methods that go beyond the concept of simply taking a picture of strangers walking in the street and converting the image to grayscale. Street photography is an incredible visual lottery that hooks you the first moment something in your image works. Golfers talk about the feeling they get when they make their first connection with the ball, and how that one shot has them coming back for more. I see a strong comparison to street photography because it is something that has to be practiced repeatedly and meets with more failure than return.
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.
Please login, go to Members > Zoom & YouTube Live Invitation > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Chad Tobin is a fine art photographer living and working in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. He is one of the founding members of the Hot Fog Collective, a group of east coast artists specializing in project-based photography and documentary work.
Inspired by Sophia Coppola’s critically acclaimed movie Lost In Translation, Canadian photographer Chad Tobin spent a humid summer in Japan’s largest city, Tokyo. He explored the expanding metropolis with whimsical fascination, making fast friends of complete strangers in crowded streets, open parks, dark alleys and taboo night clubs. The resulting photographs celebrate the beauty of fleeting connections in moments of chaos and unnerving stillness, in tension and release. His photo zine, Tokyo Ice Cream, was released in 2021 by Tour Dogs Publications.
Website: www.chadtobin.com
IG: @tobinchad