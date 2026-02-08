Speakers Series – May 2026 – Emilie Talpin

English presentation : May 20, 2026



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Fun with macro and water drops – the art of capturing insects and refraction

Summary:

In this program, OM SYSTEM ambassador Emilie Talpin will immerse you in the world of insects but also water drop photography, known as refraction. If you are not familiar with this term, refraction is when the light passes from one medium and into another, affecting the direction of the light. In macro photography, the capture of a background subject into a foreground water drop is a good illustration of refraction. We will learn how to capture such images and go over the equipment needed as well as techniques and tips to make a successful macro photo.

Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.