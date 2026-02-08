Speakers Series – May 2026 – Emilie Talpin

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Emilie Talpin
English presentation : May 20, 2026
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: Fun with macro and water drops – the art of capturing insects and refraction
Summary:
In this program, OM SYSTEM ambassador Emilie Talpin will immerse you in the world of insects but also water drop photography, known as refraction. If you are not familiar with this term, refraction is when the light passes from one medium and into another, affecting the direction of the light. In macro photography, the capture of a background subject into a foreground water drop is a good illustration of refraction. We will learn how to capture such images and go over the equipment needed as well as techniques and tips to make a successful macro photo.
Speaker's Bio
Emilie Talpin grew up in Chalon sur Saône, France, the birthplace of Nicéphore Niépce and the first photograph. Despite this background, she got into photography very late and in 2018 joined a local camera club where she met a group of talented photographers and was inspired to dive deeper into the art of capturing moments in time. Now, she is an OM SYSTEM ambassador and everywhere she goes, it is with her trusted camera by her side.
Lately, she has been concentrating on wildlife and macro photography, in particular water drop refraction, but will occasionally stray with friends to an astro or landscape photoshoot.
Emilie Talpin has been published and featured in Petapixel magazine, the Phoblographers, Sciences et Vie Junior, The Weather Channel, B & H, Adorama, Hunt’s Photo and Video, OM SYSTEM, and 3 Legged Thing. She also has her own YouTube channel, where she publishes educational videos every Sunday.
