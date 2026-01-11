Speakers Series – March 2026 – Benedict Brain

English presentation : March 18, 2026



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: The Art of Seeing

Summary:

This talk draws on Benedict Brain’s long-running Art of Seeing column in Digital Camera World magazine. Over seven years, the column has explored how photography can help us look more closely at the world and find meaning in what we see. The talk highlights the power of storytelling, the value of creativity, and the importance of being a mindful and ethical traveller with a camera. Rather than focusing on technical how-tos, it asks deeper questions about why we make photographs and what they reveal about us.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.