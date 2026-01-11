Speakers Series – March 2026 – Benedict Brain

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Benedict Brain
English presentation : March 18, 2026
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: The Art of Seeing
Summary:
This talk draws on Benedict Brain’s long-running Art of Seeing column in Digital Camera World magazine. Over seven years, the column has explored how photography can help us look more closely at the world and find meaning in what we see. The talk highlights the power of storytelling, the value of creativity, and the importance of being a mindful and ethical traveller with a camera. Rather than focusing on technical how-tos, it asks deeper questions about why we make photographs and what they reveal about us.
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.
Please login, go to Members > Education Links > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Benedict Brain is a UK-based photographer, writer, and author. An award-winning journalist, he writes the monthly column The Art of Seeing for Digital Camera World magazine. His first book, You Will Be Able to Take Great Photos By the End of This Book (2023), has been translated and published internationally (Spain, Germany and Bulgaria), with a US edition released by Prestel, and his second book, A Camera Bag Companion, followed in 2024.
Benedict judges major photography competitions, founded Potato Photographer of the Year in 2020, and lectures internationally on the art and craft of photography. His practice spans personal projects, editorial assignments, and teaching through workshops and enrichment programmes.