Speakers Series – April 2026 – David duChemin

David duChemin is a Canadian photographer, author, educator, amputee and adventurer.

A former comedian turned humanitarian photographer, duChemin now spends his time behind the camera focused on wilder subjects. To his great delight and surprise, his books—among them Within The Frame, The Visual Toolbox, The Soul of the Camera, and The Heart of the Photograph—have been published in over a dozen languages and are celebrated for their focus on vision and creativity.

His work and teaching can be found at DavidduChemin.com, and his books—including his newest title, Light, Space & Time, Essays on Camera Craft and Creativity—can be found on Amazon or your local bookstore.