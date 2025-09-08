Shuswap Photo Arts Club – 60th Anniversary

The Shuswap Photo Arts Club, formed in 1965 is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in 2025. It was originally known as the Salmon Arm Camera Club and has had a vibrant membership with a wide cross section on interests.

To celebrate the 60 years, the club will be spending the weekend of September 20-21, 2025 at Three Valley Gap, near Revelstoke. To make the celebration memorable we will turning back the clock and photographing in black and white with film.

Contact Henry Schnell (hatschnell@yahooo.com) if you wish to join our celebration.