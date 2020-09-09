September 2020 Competition News

2020 Four Nations Competition Results

CAPA’s submission of 80 images from 80 photographers placed 2nd in this competition. The results of this competition are now posted on our website and can be viewed here – www.capacanada.ca/2020-four-nations-results/

Members of the 2020 CAPA Team Canada and their image titles can be viewed here – www.capacanada.ca/2020-four-nations-team-canada/

Pacific Zone’s Open Competition

Our Pacific Zone Director is promoting a Zone Open Competition. Images can ONLY be submitted by camera clubs and CAPA members residing in the Pacific Zone.

You can view the details of this competition here – www.capacanada.ca/introducing-the-pacific-zone-challenge/

Next spring, we hope to be offering two zone competitions: Atlantic and Prairie. Details about these competitions will be sent out by the respective Zone Director to CAPA members and camera clubs in these zones.

Open Dates For Fall Competitions

The following competitions will be open for the uploading of images two months prior to the closing date of each competition:

Pacific Zone Open – open on August 1, 2020

Nature-Wildlife – open on August 16, 2020

Fall Open – Open on September 15, 2020

Smartphone Open on September 30, 2020

Updates to Competitions

We have updated specific details relating to our 2020 – 2021 competitions. These changes are outlined below:

CAPA Eligibility Criteria – two key changes have been made and are highlighted in red:

all components of the submitted image are their original work and does not contain the elements created or captured by someone else; and as such they hold and will retain the copyright for the image. For example: it is okay to take inspiration from other photographers or artists. However, if the inspiration contains the same colour, composition, element(s), perspective, angle, subject, and tone of the original then the inspiration is not deemed to be the original work of the photographer. Another example – A photographer will NOT capture a screen image or photograph an image found on the internet and incorporate it in a composite image that is later submitted into a CAPA competition.

they will NOT enter an identical or substantially the same image into a CAPA competition that the image has previously received a CAPA Award. Images in a series with only slight variations will be considered substantially the same image. An image rotated, flipped, re-formatted or converted to monochrome will be deemed substantially the same image.

Image Specifications

We have provided a more precise explanation on the format differences between image file naming and the title of image when uploading images. These details are now contained in the Image Specification section for all competitions.

How To Upload Images Into CAPA Competition

We have simplified the uploading webpage and included details in our How To Upload Images Into CAPA Competition webpage – www.capacanada.ca/upload-images-capa-competition/ The hyperlink to this webpage is contained in the Competition Processes section of each competition webpage.

Updated CAPA Awards & Ribbons

We have updated our CAPA Awards & Ribbons webpage to include our new 1 piece CAPA medal and a new order form. You can view this webpage here – www.capacanada.ca/capa-awards/

Use of Pre-sets & Filters

We have received many inquires about whether post processing application pre-sets and filters can be used on an image being submitted into a CAPA competition. With the exception of Restricted Editing Criteria competitions, the Editing Criteria for all Open Editing states: All different in-camera, on-camera and post-processing techniques can be used. This includes combining multiple images and elements in a final image. The entrant must have taken all components of the final image. Digital frame, pin-line, borders and mats are permitted in this competition.

CAPA’s position is: Application pre-sets and filters can be used in an Open Editing competition provided that they do not introduce elements that were not created by the entrant. However, pre-sets and filter CANNOT be used in a Restricted Editing Criteria competitions such as: Nature, Wildlife, Photo Journalism and Minimal Manipulation. If you are not certain if your image meets the Scope of Competition and Editing Criteria, please email the Director of Competition well in advance of the closing date of the competition. Director’s email is competitions@capacanada.ca