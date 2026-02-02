Feb. 2026 Competition Updates

UPDATED – Discontinuing Pre-screening Image Metadata
Based on our experience with the 2026 Fine Art Competition and feedback received, we will discontinue the metadata pre-screening. All submitted images will advance to judging unless the Pre-screening Committee identifies issues requiring intervention.
UPDATED – All Competition Editing Criteria Details
Following your feedback and observations, we’ve refined all of our Competition Editing Criteria in three key areas:
- Metadata Requirements
- Multi-Layer Image Requirements
- File Handling Requirements for Camera Clubs
The full updated AI Requirements are available on our Updated AI Requirements on CAPA Competition webpage
