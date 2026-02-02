Feb. 2026 Competition Updates

UPDATED – Discontinuing Pre-screening Image Metadata

Based on our experience with the 2026 Fine Art Competition and feedback received, we will discontinue the metadata pre-screening. All submitted images will advance to judging unless the Pre-screening Committee identifies issues requiring intervention.

UPDATED – All Competition Editing Criteria Details

Following your feedback and observations, we’ve refined all of our Competition Editing Criteria in three key areas:

Metadata Requirements

Multi-Layer Image Requirements

File Handling Requirements for Camera Clubs

The full updated AI Requirements are available on our Updated AI Requirements on CAPA Competition webpage

2025 Monochrome Competition

2026 Ontario Zone Competition