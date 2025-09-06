Richmond Photo Club Society – 2025 September Update

Richmond Photo Club celebrates 45 years of existence.

This year, the club is hosting an event as part of Culture Days Canada. This will occur Tuesday September 23 2025, doors open at 6:30 pm, in the Arts Centre Annex. We will be holding an open club meeting where the public is invited to come and join us, for no charge, to experience what they can learn at a club meeting. On this day there will be a slide show depicting basic photography skills and how to improve your images; a group discussing camera gear; and a group demonstrating skills such as portraiture.

Hope to see you there!

You can reach more informations by clicking here.