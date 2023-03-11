Prairie Zone Portrait Workshop

On March 25, 2023, the CAPA Prairie Zone, together with Strobe Pro, is hosting a one-day, hands-on portrait photography workshop at Rad Studios in Calgary. Instructor, Tracy Elliott, will take the participants through the principals of shooting with natural light, off camera flash and strobe lighting. Three models will be available and will pose in natural daylight, off camera flash and strobe lighting. Participants will be broken down into groups and the participants will cycle through the three different lighting situations.

Date of the workshop is March 25, 202, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Cost of workshop is $240.96 (lunch is provided)

Location is Rad Studios, Calgary, Alberta

To register for this workshop please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hands-on-portrait-photography-workshop-tickets-545307809337