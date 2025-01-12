Prairie Zone News January 2025

Cheryl Lalonde – My name is Cheryl Lalonde and I am a pharmacist working in Saskatoon SK but live in Martensville SK (very close to Saskatoon).

I first fell in love with photography when I was on vacation at the age of 12 and found a camera someone had lost in Banff national park. It had no film in it and although we tried to find the owner, we did not. I bought some film and it became my first camera. I took a photo at Lake Louise and my parents made such a fuss about it looking like a postcard that I was so proud of that image.

Anyway, fast forward through high school, university, getting married and I still had not gotten out of auto mode. My husband and I took a trip to Vegas and entered a Peter Lik gallery and my photography passion was reignited. I loved his images printed very large and they made me feel like I was standing right there with him when he took the picture. My husband and I bought one for ourselves as an Anniversary gift. While we were choosing the image we wanted the salesman casually stated that I would never be able to take an image like Peter. I never replied but in my mind I thought, challenge accepted.

That was when I really began to learn how to take an image. There was so much more to it than I thought but I loved capturing beautiful Landscapes. I began taking online courses and learning every bit I could about taking a properly exposed image and how best to develop a RAW image. Landscapes are my first love but I now enjoy many genres of photography. I now love taking waterdrop photography, macro, and some portraiture as well as Landscapes.

