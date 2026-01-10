Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia Winter & Spring Events

Monday, January 12, 2026

Black & White Photography with Nikon Canada takes place on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM AST. Daniel Germinario from Nikon Canada will discuss everything from the fundamentals of black and white photography to the gear you can use to master it.

Join us and learn how to improve your Black & White Photography with Daniel.

You can register by clicking here

Sunday, February 15, 2026

By Path or Paddle- Photographing the Natural World with Peter Baumgarten takes place on Sunday, February15, 2026 at 7:30 PM AST. An avid outdoor enthusiast with a passion for wilderness camping, canoeing and kayaking, Peter Baumgarten is a professional photographer and educator living on Manitoulin Island in Northern Ontario.

Join us as Peter discusses the challenges and joys of outdoor photography and the techniques he uses to “get the shot”.

You can register by clicking here

Monday, March 9, 2026

Multiple exposure photography with Marianna Armata takes place on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM ADT. A graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer, Marianna enjoys sharing her passion with photo clubs through online presentations and hands-on workshops.

Join us as Marianna discusses both in-camera and post-processing to generate multiple exposure imagery.

You can register by clicking here

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Setting Boundaries with Kas Stone takes place on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM ADT. Kas is a professional photographic artist who is inspired by the wild coastal scenery. In this webinar, she will discuss the careful considerations used to determine how best to crop an image and the impact that it would have on the visual design and storytelling of the image.

You can register by clicking here