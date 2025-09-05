Pacific Digital Photography Club (PDPC) – Photomotion Online Event

Get ready to be captivated! PHOTOMOTION is an entertaining collection of professional quality photographic slideshows, perfectly paired with music and brought to you by the Port Moody based Pacific Digital Photography Club (PDPC).



These enthralling shows explore an array of topics, from stunning wildlife and vibrant culture to breathtaking landscapes– and are all designed to ignite your imagination and Wisk you away to another world.



But that’s not all…. In addition to the slideshows crafted by our talented members you wont want to miss the included presentation by a renowned guest photographer.



Join us for this terrific online experience , available by donation and enjoy it all from the cozy comfort of your own home.

Starting Nov. 15, 2025 and for a limited time only , you can access this incredible show through a link on the PDPC website.

Photomotion is a “not – to – be – missed” event. We can’t wait to have you join us for it in 11/15/2025