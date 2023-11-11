November 2023 Competitions Update

Updated Editing Criteria For All CAPA Competitions

With the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Generative technology, the Editing Criteria has been updated to include the following details:

–Artificial Intelligence Renderings: Images that have been created or modified using specific AI generative techniques – in-painting (where AI fills in generated elements not captured by the photographer) or out-painting (where the AI extends beyond the original boundaries using generated elements), whether with or without text prompts, are not permitted for submission into a CAPA competitions.

-The inclusion of Photoshop application features, such as Firefly’s AI Generative Fill and AI Expand cannot be contained in your image submitted into a CAPA competition. Similar positions will be taken with other AI systems with these features.

-This updated provision will be in effect starting from November 30, 2023, and it will apply to all CAPA competitions.

Reminder of our Updated Editing Criteria

Photograph must not contain any decorative elements like frames, borders, pin-lines, or mats. This includes the edges and markings of scanned film. When the frame is integral to the captured image, for instance a window frame or door frame that has been captured by the camera, these elements are permitted.

Updated Competition Requirements – 2024 Audio Visual Presentation

The details of this competition have been updated to include the following:

– “Special Note – To comply with the Canadian Copying Act, all music included in a presentation must ONLY contain “non-copyrighted,” “released into public domain” or “royalty-free” and must comply with all conditions of the source of the music. In addition, the source of the music must be included in the last presentation credit slide.”

New Pilot Test For Tiered Skill-Level Zone Competitions

Following the valuable feedback received in our 2023 CAPA Survey, many respondents suggested that CAPA explore the possibility of introducing a competition format that caters to photographers of varying skill levels, including novices, intermediates, and advanced photographers.

In response to these suggestions, we have created a tiered skill-level competition model. We are proceeding with a pilot test of this model for the 2024 Atlantic Zone competition. If the pilot test proves feasible and effective, we may consider expanding this model to include all other zone competitions.

The details of this model can be reviewed here – November 2023 – Tiered Skill-Levels For Zone Competitions (English) (French)

New Competition Now Open

The following competitions are now open for the uploading of images:

Ontario Zone Competition (closes on January 15, 2024) – You can view the competition details by clicking here.

NEW Quebec Zone Competition (closes on January 15, 2024) – You can view the competition details by clicking here.

2023 Pacific Zone Competition

For this competition, we received a total of 229 images (70 club & 81 individual CAPA members). The submissions were limited to permit four CAPA judges to provide one supportive comment for each image.

We will be extending the judge’s comments to all remaining CAPA Zone competitions.

You can view the winning image from this competition here:

2023 Nature Competition

For this competition, we received a total of 897 images (club 258 & individual 639).

The winning can be viewed here:

Excellent Webpage for Webpage Article on Copyright & Photography

Check out this most comprehensive explanation of the Copyright Act and Photographer by clicking here

2023 CAPA Survey Suggestions Related to Competitions and Our Responses

In a proactive approach to carefully evaluate and implement a multitude of suggestions aimed at improving our competitions and processes, we will created documents which summaries suggestions and our responses.

The following is a listing of suggestions and response which are now available for your review:

New – November 2023 – Zone Competitions (English) (French)

New – November 2023 – Tiered Skill-Levels For Zone Competitions (English) (French)

New – November 2023 – Provide Feedback Evaluations Not Just Score (English) (French)