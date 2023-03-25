2024 Ontario Zone Competition

Scope of Competition
“The Ontario Landscape“: Images in this competition will reflect the submitter’s interpretation of the Ontario “landscape”. There are two sub-themes:
- the Ontario urban landscape
- the Ontario natural landscape
The competition is open to all paid-up individual/family CAPA members and CAPA Member Clubs residing in the province of Ontario.
For this competition, we are seeking your best image(s) that were captured in Ontario.
Submitted images must be captured by “a light-sensitive device/surface (e.g. photogram technique, light exposed sensitive paper, film camera, digital camera, smartphone, tablet, etc…) and recorded on paper, film or in a digital format.”
Judges will score the images and one judge will provide comments on each image.
To accommodate the providing of scores and comment, camera clubs are being limited to only uploading a maximum of five (5) images from 5 different club members and images can be dispersed amongst the two sub-themes.
Competition Process
- Closing Date of Competition – January 15, 2024 at midnight Eastern Standard Time.
- Camera Club submissions – 5 images from 5 different club members
- Individuals CAPA members must indicate the sub-theme into which they are submitting their image. They may submit only one (1) image in each sub-theme, to an overall maximum total of two (2) submissions.
- For each category, there will be three CAPA Medals presented for the three highest scoring images and honourable mention e-certificates for the top 8% to 10% scored images.
- Any questions about the competition should be forwarded to the Competition Coordinator. Coordinator for this competition is Cheryl Bramble cbramble@shaw.ca
- How To Enter Competition -check out our How To Upload Images To CAPA Competition here.