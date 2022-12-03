Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Club Photo Conference – 2023

Niagara Frontier Regional Camera Club is pleased to advise that our 3 day in person Photo Conference will be on March 10, 11 & 12, 2023 at the Sheraton on the Falls Hotel, Niagara Falls, Ontario.

There will be several speakers, workshops and outings offered. CAPA will also be attending and offering a CAPA Judges Course at our event on March 10, 2023. The Sheraton on the Falls hotel is offering special room rates, either use the URL on the www.nfrccevents.org website or call in your reservation.

If calling make sure to advise you are with the Photo Conference. We would love to have you come out and support our event!