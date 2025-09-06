New Westminster Photography Club – 2025 October Upcoming Events

Black & White with Your Smartphone

Date: Saturday, October 4

Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Location: Fraser River Discovery Centre

Black-and-white photography has a timeless appeal—and you can explore it with the smartphone you already use every day. This introductory presentation will explore how to see in tones, use light, and make simple edits with in-phone editing tools—turning everyday snapshots into expressive photographs. No technical background required—just an interest in seeing the world a little differently and a willingness to play.

Creative In-Camera Techniques

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Location: Fraser River Discovery Centre

Learn about techniques to make ordinary subjects extraordinary photographs. The techniques include intentional camera movement and multiple exposure. These techniques require using manual control settings.

