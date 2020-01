Présentation de médaille au Club photo impression

Presentation of the bronze medal for the Nature and Wildlife competition for clubs that was awarded to the Club photo impression at a ceremony held at their meeting place on 11 December 2019. The medal was presented by Alain Dubeau (second from left), director of the Quebec Zone, to (left to right) Michel Côté, Bernard Legault and Karen Poulsen. Absent from the photo were Gerlinde Parent, Danielle Abran et Renée Michaud.