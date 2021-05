May 2021 Competition News

May 2021 – Competition Updates

2021 Lines & Curves Competition

For this competition, we had a total of 1,011 images submitted (285 from clubs & 726 from individuals). You can view the winning for this competition here:

Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-curves-lines-club/

Individual images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-curve-and-lines-individual/

2021 Canada: My Country Competition

This competition received 821 images (208 from clubs and 613). Winning images for this competition can be viewed here:

Club images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-canada-my-country-club/

Individual images – https://capacanada.ca/competition-winners-2021-canada-my-country-individual/