March 2026 Judging Program News

Judging Program

Basic Training for New Judges

Reminder! Part 1 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Introduction to Judging Course — is open for registration through the CAPA Learning Centre.

The Introduction to Judging Course costs $185 — with a 35% discount for CAPA individual members! A good reason to join CAPA BEFORE registering for the course.



Part 2 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Judging Practice Workshop — We held the first workshop on February 28th and was well received. The March 21st workshop has sold out. Additional workshop are being planned for later this spring. Watch for dates in the April Newsletter or visit the CAPA Learning Centre. These workshops are only available to those who have competed the Introduction to Judging Course.

Basic Training for New Judges Calgary 2026

Don’t miss out—there are still seats available!

This Special In-Person Session is exclusively for attendees of the 2026 Canadian Photography Conference in Calgary.

Join us for a two-day, instructor-led edition of Basic Training for New Judges. Normally delivered online, this unique in-person opportunity allows you to complete both parts of the program in a single, immersive experience over two days.

Learn, engage, and connect face-to-face with instructors and fellow participants—right in the heart of the conference.

Price: $170



Further details and registration through the Conference Website.

National Judges List

The March issue of the National Judges List is available for CAPA Clubs to download from our website by logging in and going to Members > National Judges List. The next update will be in early June.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca. — we’re here to help!